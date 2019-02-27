Ahead of this weekend's Academy Awards ceremony, a Wisconsin professor already knows he's a winner.
Carthage College computer scientist Perry Kivolowitz’s visual effects software, SilhouetteFX, was used in several Oscar-nominated movies this year including "Christopher Robbins," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
While SilhouetteFX is featured in dozens of movies, viewers can’t actually see how it works. That’s because Kivolowitz designed the software technology to be invisible.