Ahead of this weekend's Academy Awards ceremony, a Wisconsin professor already knows he's a winner.

Carthage College computer scientist Perry Kivolowitz’s visual effects software, SilhouetteFX, was used in several Oscar-nominated movies this year including "Christopher Robbins," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

While SilhouetteFX is featured in dozens of movies, viewers can’t actually see how it works. That’s because Kivolowitz designed the software technology to be invisible.

