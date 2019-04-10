Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are prepared for heavy, wet snow and high winds predicted for Thursday and Friday in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, the ALLETE utilities said Wednesday afternoon..
Such strong early spring storms can cause power outages, and travel during this storm is expected to be hazardous and difficult. An early forecast from the National Weather Service allowed timely preparations to ensure power will be restored as quickly and safely as possible if outages occur, they said in a news release..
A potential danger in this storm will be high winds and heavy snow causing trees and limbs to fall on power lines. Customers are urged to stay away from any such trees that appear to threaten power lines to their homes, and instead contact Minnesota Power at (800) 228-4966—or download and use one of the companys' new mobile apps—to report any problems.