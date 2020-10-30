United States Steel Corporation lost a net of $234 million during the third quarter of 2020.
The loss compares to a 2019 third quarter net loss of $84 million, U.S. Steel reported Thursday.
“In the third quarter, the U.S. Steel team continued to execute with an unwavering commitment to safety as the market recovery took hold,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said. “Our third quarter results exceeded our guidance and demonstrated the power of the actions we have taken since the onset of COVID-19 with dramatically improved results in our flat-rolled segment, positive EBITDA in U.S. Steel Europe, and cash from operations of $213 million. We expect to generate positive EBITDA in the fourth quarter with excitement about our “Best of Both,” future.”
U.S. Steel this week announced the successful start-up of an electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Fairfield operations in Alabama. The EAF, combined with U.S. Steel's blast furnace operations, give the company the “Best of Both,” according to company officials.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker also holds 49.9 percent ownership in Big River Steel, an EAF facility in Osceloa, Ark.
“Both of these investments expand our sustainable offerings for our customers,” Burritt said. “It has only been a year and we are confident and enthusiastic that the strategic rationale of our partnership with Big River Steel is being validated.”
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.