TKDA announced that the University of Minnesota’s Pioneer Hall expansion and renovation project received a Grand Award at the Jan. 24 American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota’s 53 rd Engineering Excellence Awards banquet.
TKDA led engineering and architecture design services, collaborating with KWK Architects of St. Louis, the project design architect. The team transformed the 90-year-old Georgian Revival-style residence hall in the university’s Superblock district into 18 student communities while preserving a significant amount of the historic building’s exterior.
The campus building design for the Pioneer Hall renovation created housing and supportive spaces, and a dining area to enhance the first-and-second-year student experience.
A newly constructed 850-seat dining area at street level accommodates all Superblock residents and is also open to the public. The number of beds increased from 693 on four floors to 756 beds on five floors.
The annual ACEC/MN gala recognizes engineering firms and their clients for successfulprojects that demonstrate ingenuity and a high level of accomplishment and that are of value to the community.