Clinic Appointments, surgeries and procedures: Starting Thursday, March 19 through Wednesday, April 1, St. Luke’s will be rescheduling many routine clinic appointments, elective surgeries and procedures.
St. Luke’s has made this decision in order to further protect our patients, staff and community, and prevent the spread of COVID-19. St. Luke’s will contact patients to let them know if their appointment is going to be rescheduled. If anyone has further questions about their appointment status, they are asked to contact their clinic directly.
St. Luke’s is also actively working to add telehealth options, which will allow providers to see patients from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Change in Testing Protocol: Due to severe shortages in reagents, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is directing that COVID-19 testing only be performed on health care providers or first responders who are symptomatic, and patients who are ill enough to require admission. Effective immediately, St. Luke’s is implementing the MDH’s testing protocol.