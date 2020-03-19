Northeast Minnesota SBDC consultants
are ready and able to assist clients throughout the COVID-19 outbreak. Connect with us to continue your projects orget help with advice and ideas for how to keep your business as healthy as possible during these uncertain times.
Similarly to many other organizations right now, we are adapting to the outbreak. Some of our consultants may choose to hold meetings by phone, video conferencing or email, rather than in person. We will strive to be as responsive as ever as we all work together to navigate in these unique circumstances.
This is a time of unknowns and anxiety for everyone, including small businesses. We are here to help! Please feel free to contact your SBDC consultant via email or phone, or direct questions to info@nesbdc.org
.
Find Coronavirus business information and resources on a newly created ASBDC web page
Know of other entrepreneurs who may need help?
If you know of other business owners who may not be aware of SBDC resources, please point them to our website www.nesbdc.org
where they can sign up for services and receive assistance.
Watch for more news to come
We will continue to share information as new details and relief resources come online. Stay tuned, and stay well.