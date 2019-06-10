Schmidt joinsUMD’s as corporate and foundation development officer

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.