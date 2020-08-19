Outside of Duluth, restaurants face the same difficult challenges as in the city. BusinessNorth visited Dreamland Supper Club in South Range, Wis., Betty’s Pies in Two Harbors, Minn., and Julie’s Family Restaurant and Gronk’s Grill & Bar, both in Superior, to gain insight.
Leaders of these firms explained how they’ve adapted the way they do business to remain operational. They told us how their businesses are doing today, and discuss how customers are reacting to the necessary changes.
reamland Supper Club
According to Dan Patterson, who co-owns Dreamland with his wife, Theresa, the supper club offers “fine dining in a casual atmosphere.” The restaurant, located at 4368 S. County Road E in South Range, Wis., originally opened in 1924. Dreamland offers delicacies such as steak and seafood, homemade salad dressings and more. The Pattersons have owned the business for the past 21 years.
At the time COVID hit, Dreamland employed nine people, including servers, kitchen help and cooks.
“We closed our doors for two months,” Dan Patterson said, “but nobody lost their job because of COVID. We had a couple people help during Easter, we had a couple people help clean, and then we did to-go orders two days a week.”
Thankfully, Dreamland was never in danger of permanently closing its doors.
“We applied for payroll protection, and got it,” Patterson said. “It was a little over $5,000. I was able to pay some of my employees for the whole month of April.”
He explained a bit about Dreamland’s numbers.
“So far, May was way down compared to last year’s sales – last year was our best year – but, we are $500 up in June over last year. And that’s with us taking several chairs and tables away. It’s a blessing. It’s primarily our loyal customers helping us out.”
Dreamland has made several adaptations to current operations in order to comply with state guidelines. This includes the transition to disposable menus, which now serve double-duty as placemats, and the removal of vinyl and linen table cloths from the tables.
Dreamland’s famous communal dressing caddies are also off limits for now; customers can still enjoy the dressing, but it is now served in disposable paper souffle cups. Salt and pepper shakers have been removed from the table, but will be returned, fully sanitized, upon request. Regular silverware is still in use, and is wrapped in linen napkins, which the Pattersons launder carefully to ensure they meet sanitation guidelines.
The restaurant is currently open at 50% capacity, and Dreamland is back to its normal menu and hours.
“The current restrictions … none of which are health code laws, but guidelines … we just feel we want to keep things as close to those state guidelines as we possibly can,” Patterson said.
Dreamland customers are pleased with the way the business has returned.
“It took a week or two to get busier after reopening,” Patterson said. “And we got a lot of compliments from customers. They say, ‘Now, this is how you re-open.’ Basically, people were feeling comfortable.”
Julie’s Family Restaurant
Julie’s Family Restaurant at 403 Belknap St. in Superior, has been a local favorite for 24 years. Barb Martineau, the restaurant’s manager, shared that Julie’s is an American-style restaurant, offering homestyle cooking. Many of the restaurant’s “regulars” are senior citizens.
She noted that during the two-month closure, staff took the opportunity to clean, paint and ready the business for reopening. Food was also available for curbside and take-out, but Julie’s did not offer delivery. Thankfully, Julie’s was never in danger of closing permanently.
“No staff were let go,” Martineau said. “The majority went on unemployment, and everyone is back now.”
While specific financials, along with information about whether Julie’s applied for loans or paycheck protection, weren’t revealed, Martineau shared some good news. “We’re doing well,” she noted. “Business is steady.”
Julie’s is currently open at 50% capacity. Their hours are slightly reduced, but their menu is the same. Julie’s is observing state guidelines, including social distancing, and requires masks and gloves for employees.
All condiments, including coffee creamer, salt, and pepper, have been removed from the tables. They are available upon request, and will be returned, fully sanitized. The restaurant’s plastic menus are cleaned and sanitized between uses. And, regular plates, cups, and silverware are being used, but extra sanitation protocols are in place.
Martineau shared a bit of feedback she’s received from customers.
“About two thirds of our regulars have come back, but one third have not. Many of the people who haven’t returned are older people. Mostly, our customers are happy to have us back, and glad we are doing social distancing.”
Gronk’s Grill & Bar
Gronk’s Grill & Bar, 4909 East 2nd Street in Superior, is known for its burgers, sandwiches, pizza and ribs. Or, “fun food,” as Mike Mohr, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Diana, called it. The Mohrs are the original owners of the business, which has been open for 25 years.
Gronk’s was gearing up for a busy St. Patrick’s Day at the time COVID hit.
“When this order (to close their doors) was put in place, it was St. Patrick’s Day,” Mohr said. “Our coolers were full of food – corned beef and cabbage – and the green beer was here. We had three hours to close, and were told we had to be out by 5:00.”
The restaurant was able to offer curbside, take-out and delivery the very next day. Mohr used his own personal vehicle to make the deliveries himself.
“We had to do delivery – we were that desperate,” he noted.
During the time period that COVID required the restaurant to close its doors to dine-in service, Gronk’s lost 60% of their sales.
“That other 40% is what kept the building open,” Mohr explained.
Mohr had to make the difficult decision to lay off 23 people, but everyone was offered their job back upon reopening. Gronk’s received help from the payroll protection program, along with a $10,000 grant for small businesses.
Today, Gronk’s is open at 50% capacity, with slightly reduced hours. Much additional sanitation is being done, and the restaurant has transitioned to disposable silverware and salt and pepper packets. Mohr explained that they decided to remove the center section of their menu, featuring the “fancier burgers,” because they take longer to prepare. But they are still available upon request.
Mohr is incredibly thankful to his regular patrons, who have kept Gronk’s afloat during this unprecedented time.
“I was down to my last $400,” he said. “I was watching my blood, sweat and tears going down the drain. It was hard to watch. But we have bounced back. Customers are giving $100 tips to our staff, and our locals are so great to us. The people missed us, but say they are so glad to have us back.”
Betty’s Pies
Located at 1633 Highway 61 in Two Harbors, Betty’s Pies is a North Shore favorite. The restaurant was opened in 1956, by its namesake - Betty Lessard.
Today, Betty’s Pies is co-owned by Marti Sieber and Carl Ehlenz, and has been for 25 years. Sieber categorized Betty’s Pies as an American Diner, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course, plenty of freshly-baked pie.
During the COVID shutdown, Betty’s Pies adapted by offering curbside and takeout orders. Several of its 40-50 employees went on unemployment, but have all been offered their jobs back. Betty’s Pies did receive payroll protection, but no other loans or grants.
Today, the business is doing very well, through a combination of dine-in (at 50% capacity), take-out and online ordering/pickup orders. Betty’s Pies currently offers a unique take-out system, where customers order food through a window located onsite, or online. Patrons are given a buzzer, which notifies them when their order is ready.
“We’re a little down, but not as bad as we thought,” Sieber noted. “We are down maybe 10 -15% compared to last year. We are probably better off than other restaurants because of our location – people are always driving by.”
Betty’s Pies is currently offering slightly reduced hours and a scaled back menu.
“Initially, it was a problem getting food,” Sieber said, “so, we scaled back our menu to make it easier. We took away about one fifth of our menu.”
The restaurant is currently using regular plates and silverware, but customers are given the option of disposable items, too. The menu is a plastic, single-page document that is sanitized between uses.
Customers are glad that this North Shore staple is back to doing business, albeit a bit differently.
“By and large, people are cooperating and grateful that we are open,” Sieber said.
New normal?
When it comes to how long COVID will stick around, expert opinions vary. Many contend this could be the “new normal.”
No matter what happens in the future, small businesses, particularly restaurants, are working incredibly hard to keep customers safe and their bellies full.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Mohr said. “People are scared, and I don’t blame them. I just appreciate everyone who has helped us, and continues to help us, along the way.”
Andrea Busche is a Twin Ports-based freelance writer.