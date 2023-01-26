Yesterday, Governor Walz took great pleasure in signing the bill that would provide extended
unemployment benefits to 450 laid off mine workers from North Shore Mining. Workers from both the
Silver Bay and Babbitt communities could breathe a bit easier knowing that some financial relief was
coming there way to help with winter heating bills, groceries and other essential needs. Today, the rug
was pulled out from under the temporary joy felt in Babbitt and neighboring communities as the
Department of Interior issued Public Land Order No. 7917.
For those of us who live in the region, we know this has been a political football for the past decade.
RAMS as an organization representing communities and school districts in the region has steadfastly
supported the right of mining companies to conduct geotechnical exploration in the region and to
develop mine plans of operation based on their scientific determinations that the Duluth Complex can
support mineral extraction in an environmentally safe manner. Both the state of Minnesota and the
federal government have strict environmental review procedures that would make the final decision on
whether or not to permit a mine in this watershed.
Companies like Twin Metals, Tech and others have secured leases to conduct their research and have
invested millions in our local economy while not incurring any known environmental penalties from
regulatory agencies. Now our region is faced with the prospect of no new jobs, no utilization of copper,
nickel, palladium and other precious metals into materials needed for our green economy or carbon free electricity by 2040. Our Permanent School Trust fund will see ZERO proceeds from the lands that were
estimated to provide over $2 billion dollars from mineral extraction, thanks to this 20 year moratorium
on mining or exploration or land use on over 220,000 acres of our land.
This decision that was not based on science, but on political influence and emotion and will result in
another critical setback for our region’s growth, economy and sustainability. Parents should have their
children carry heavy backpacks each day to school as their future as a Sherpa is one step closer to reality
with this decision.
Steve Giorgi
Executive Director/RAMS