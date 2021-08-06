Governor Walz Opens Application Process to Select New Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
[ST. PAUL, MN] – Today, Governor Tim Walz announced an application process to select a new Commissioner to lead the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
MPCA is a state agency committed to ensuring that every Minnesotan has healthy air, sustainable lands, clean water, and a better climate. Through the authority of state and federal statutes and guidelines, the agency focuses on preventing and reducing the pollution of air, land, and water, and leads Minnesota’s efforts to protect against the devastating effects of climate change. MPCA works with regulated parties, businesses, governments, organizations, and Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations to develop innovative, community-centered approaches that protect our natural resources, improve human heath, and foster strong economic growth.
“The next Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will build on the strong foundation of Commissioner Laura Bishop’s work to protect our environment and build a more sustainable and just future,” said Governor Walz. “I am grateful for the dedicated public servants who will step forward and apply to lead.”
“While Minnesota is a national leader in combatting climate change on several measures, we still have work to do to build a sustainable future for our children,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As we continue to address the urgent demands of our changing climate, we will look for a leader who is committed to the ensuring the health and abundance of Minnesota’s vital resources for generations to come.”
An individual wishing to apply should submit a cover letter and resume to gov.appointments@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by Friday, August 27, 2021, and should be addressed to Governor Tim Walz.
Applicants can contact Madelyn Nelson at Madelyn.Nelson@state.mn.us or 651-368-3080 with questions about the application process or to request reasonable accommodations.