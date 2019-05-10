|Washington, D.C. – The week of April 29, 2019, Women’s Mining Coalition (WMC) hosted the 27th annual Fly-In to facilitate connections with legislators, agencies and other professionals in Washington D.C., discussing current mining issues and policies. Participating women, including Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota President, work in hardrock, coal and industrial minerals industries and for companies that provide goods and services to mining companies.
“It is so important that we participate in the legislative process,” said WMC President Sara Thorne. “This year we found legislators and their staff genuinely interested in the topics that WMC was putting forward.”
Over the course of the 3 ½ day event, Fly-In participants had 251 face-to-face meetings with Congressional Offices (183 House meetings and 68 Senate meetings). Participants also met with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (DOI/BLM). 2019 topics included U.S. reliance on critical minerals and the country’s overreliance on mineral imports; the importance of keeping public lands open to mineral exploration and development; the importance of a balanced, reliable, affordable source of energy and the need for continued development of mining in support of renewable energy technology.