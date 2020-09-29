The annual rite of buttoning up the lake place at this time of year includes pulling out the dock, shutting off the water supply and wondering how many mice will take up residence this winter.
But what if the cabin owner were to die before next spring? Have they buttoned up their legal matters to make sure the family cabin remains in the family? Too often, people don’t have an estate plan that addresses their cabin, leading to heartbreaking results.
“Grandma or Grandpa might die suddenly, leaving the kids to fight over who gets the cabin or what happens to it,” says Chris Dahlberg, a Duluth attorney who has seen an uptick in clients seeking family cabin trusts. “COVID-19 has unfortunately caused more people to put their affairs in order should the unthinkable happen, including having an estate plan that makes clear their wishes for the cabin.”
Estate planning is the process of preparing for the transfer of a person's assets – funds, life insurance, pensions, real estate, personal belongings and more – after they die. Estate plans can be fairly simple but require following certain procedures in execution. Witnesses and a notary are a general requirement, but with anything there can be exceptions.
Dahlberg usually creates a family cabin trust for clients, but at times he says it’s beneficial to create a limited liability corporation.
“Either way, the goal is to keep the cabin in the family without the nightmare of probate,” he says.
Probate is the legal process of having to administer an estate – pay last expenses and distribute decedent’s assets. Dahlberg notes that with planning, the time and cost of a probate can be avoided.
“People come to me with unique situations related to cabin law,” he says. “Every family is different. We frequently use teleconferencing or Zoom meetings, because family members often live all over the U.S. They’re wise to ensure the source of so many fond memories, the family cabin, doesn’t end by becoming a potentially bitter memory.”
Additional information about cabin law and other estate planning options, including wills, may be found at www.DahlbergLaw.com.