Mary Gage brings more than 20 years’ experience in community economic development in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI. JULY 29, 2019 – Mary Gage has been named vice president of business and community development for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Tricia Braun announced today.
Gage has been working in the field of community economic development in Wisconsin for more than 20 years. She has worked with WEDC, and previously with the Wisconsin Department of Commerce, since 1996, in roles including economic development consultant, senior loan officer, director of business finance and compliance, and regional account manager.
Most recently, as senior economic development director with WEDC, Gage managed a team of seven regional economic development directors who are responsible for the delivery of WEDC programs to partners, businesses and municipalities.
“Mary has a deep understanding of community and economic development from the ground up,” Braun said. “Her strong relationships with our local and regional partners, and her knowledge of the opportunities and challenges for both businesses and communities, will enable WEDC to continue strengthening its efforts to better serve state residents.”
Gage holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master of business administration degree from DePaul University, as well as certifications from the International Economic Development Council, the National Development Council, Oklahoma University Economic Development Institute and the Wisconsin Enterprise Management Development Academy.
“I am proud of being part of such a dedicated group of people, both at Commerce and at WEDC, who truly are committed to the mission of economic development,” Gage said. “I hope to work collaboratively with WEDC’s various divisions on continuous process improvement so we can deliver our resources and assistance to companies and communities in a seamless manner. I also hope to continue to develop the invaluable relationships already in place with our partners at the regional and local levels.”
Gage succeeds Barb LaMue, who left WEDC in June to become executive director of New North.