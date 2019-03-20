Governor Walz proclaimed March 20 to be “Small Business Development Centers Day” in Minnesota, recognizing the important role Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) play in supporting the more than 500,000 small businesses in the state.
Minnesota is joining SBDCs throughout the nation in celebrating #SBDCDay on March 20, 2019.
“Now more than ever, we need to support small businesses and entrepreneurs in Minnesota,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “My Budget for One Minnesota builds on the work done at SBDCs by investing in both new and proven programs that help innovators and entrepreneurs start and grow.”
“There is no simple way to start a business, but Minnesota’s SBDC network provides the resources necessary to make it as easy as possible” said Commissioner Steve Grove of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). “With access to thousands of hours of free consultation and assistance to businesses, the SBDC’s should be the first stop for any entrepreneur or business looking to grow in Minnesota.”
Minnesota SBDC clients created 228 new small businesses, accessed $135 million in new capital investments, created or saved more than 5,800 jobs and grew revenues by more than $80 million in 2018.
DEED manages Minnesota’s SBDC network, which includes nine regional centers and 19 satellite offices around the state. Small Business Development Centers offer free one-on-one consultation in such areas as access to capital, accounting, business planning, start-up assistance, marketing, social media and buying or selling a business.
The location of Minnesota’s Small Business Development Centers and details about programs and services are available on the DEED website. Follow SBDC Day activities at #SBDCDay.
DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow DEED on Twitter.