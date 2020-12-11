Construction crews at the Vue at BlueStone have completed the final framing and roofing of the fifth floor, as well as, installing exterior windows. The Vue at BlueStone team is busy sheetrocking the inside in addition to putting up siding and interior lighting. With such great advancement in construction, the leasing specialists at the Vue at BlueStone are excited to offer hard hat tours! The Vue at BlueStone commemorated construction progress with a “Topping Out” Ceremony on December 2nd, 2020. The temporary placement of a ceremonial tree on top of the highest beam on the structure symbolizes growth and good luck for all involved in the project.
“We are so excited to be “topped off” and be able to display our tree just in time for the Holidays. I want to extend a special thank you to the 100 plus essential construction workers who are working every day to make the Vue happen”
says Mark Lambert, owner and developer.
When completed, in August 2021, The Vue at BlueStone will feature 193 brand-new luxury pet-friendly apartment homes. Offering studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans. The design concept encompasses timeless character with functionality at the forefront. The apartment homes will feature oversized windows, expansive ceilings, custom wood cabinets, in-home laundry and more.
The Vue at BlueStone will also feature a year-round indoor swimming pool, large hot tub, steam room, fitness area, oversized great room, game room with a golf simulator, co-working space, large outdoor lawn terrace, underground
heated parking, pet spa and a 5th floor clubroom for entertaining and events, plus so much more included.
“We really enjoy meeting eager residents,” says Kerri Maas, Assistant Manager and Leasing Specialist at Vue at Bluestone. “Residents love seeing their future view, and prospects really like seeing the progress and feeling the excitement that comes with a hard hat tour.”
For more information on Vue at BlueStone and to schedule a hard hat tour, visit VueAtBlueStone.com or call directly at: 218-461-3777 Don’t miss out on ‘Your New Vue’ and to Call BlueStone Home.