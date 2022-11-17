Vitta Pizza will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday for its first day on Central Entrance.
We have the same 60’s modern vibe, even a 1960’s Vespa like Canal Park. Same menu options,
same daily specials. You can still order online at vittapizza.com but at Central Entrance you have the
option of using the DRIVE-UP WINDOW! Simply order online; you will receive a text that your order
is ready for pick up. Drive up & CIAO!
OPEN 11-6 through NOVEMBER 26. THEN NORMAL HOURS 11-9. CLOSED THANKSGIVING SO
OUR HARD-WORKING STAFF CAN SPEND TIME WITH THEIR FAMILIES & FRIENDS.
Please come see us! We think you will love it!
Grazie for your support!
We have been blessed with local support these past 11 years. Grazie for choosing us when you
crave pizza. Vitta Pizza is a locally owned and operated Neapolitan Pizzeria in the heart of Canal Park & now at Central Entrance serving wood-fired artesian pizzas, salads, Love Creamery Ice Cream, wine & a great beer selection.
Vitta Pizza Canal Park is open 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday.
Vitta Pizza Central Entrance is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 27, then resumes normal
hours 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dine in, order online & get delivery with FoodDudes. Central Entrance has a new DRIVE-UP WINDOW!
We look forward to serving you! 218-727-2226