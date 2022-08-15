The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC) and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) are studying the Hwy 33 corridor through Cloquet to create a transportation plan for the area. A virtual open house is available now through Sept. 30 for more information on the project and to gather public feedback via an online survey.
The goal of the transportation plan is to look at pedestrian and bicycle safety along Hwy 33 in Cloquet and develop a long-range plan and vision for potential system improvements throughout Cloquet. Potential improvements could include pedestrian, bicycle and aesthetic enhancements. Community engagement is a key factor in the development and success of this plan.
The virtual open house is available to view at any time and includes information on project goals, project timeline, a look at existing conditions and more. There is also a link to the community survey at the bottom of the interactive site to leave feedback on the study area. It can all be found at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/a23a38d31c4944d4a134c4fef0f286be.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.