Early Stage $75 million fund is focused on healthcare opportunities emerging from Midwestern university ecosystems
Madison, WI and Ann Arbor, MI, October 2, 2019 -- Venture Investors LLC today announced the final closing on Venture Investors Health Fund 6 Limited Partnership, a $75 million healthcare focused venture capital fund.
Venture Investors has a long history as a leading source of venture capital financing for spin-outs from major research university ecosystems in the Midwest. The firm has offices in the backyards of two of the largest research universities in the country, University of Wisconsin-Madison and University of Michigan, with combined research spending of over $2.5 billion. “
These great research institutions are at the forefront of innovation. We have backed more than 40 university spin-outs commercializing innovative solutions to the biggest challenges in healthcare,” said Jim Adox, Managing Director.
The firm’s success in healthcare has enabled the fund to build strong relationships with successful serial entrepreneurs, experienced advisors, co-investors, and acquirers.
“Three out of the firstfour investments of our new fund are led by entrepreneurs we successfully backed before,” said Scott Button, Managing Director. “Many of our advisors were a part of past portfolio companies. People are the most important part of this business.”
Joe Amaral, MD, has joined the team as Chief Medical and Scientific Advisor. He most recentlyserved as VP of Surgical Innovation at Johnson and Johnson. “Joe brings extraordinary experience, which ranges from serving as a hospital CEO to a senior role in industry. His industry knowledge and perspective are already proving to be extraordinarily valuable,” said Paul Weiss, PhD, Managing Director.
“Venture Investorsis fortunate to have great limited partners,” said John Neis, Managing Director. “The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has been a long-time investor and supporter of Venture Investors’ funds. Advocate Aurora is one of the 10 largest health systems in the United States and a new investor. Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has been a long-time investor, supporter of the local venture capital ecosystem, and partner in creating many breakthrough healthcarecompanies based on research performed at the University of Wisconsin.” Other investors include the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, WEA Trust and MGE Energy.