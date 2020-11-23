The University of Wisconsin-Superior Music Department will host a free virtual winter concert showcasing the Symphonic Band and Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8.
Featuring driving rhythms and lush harmonies, the concert will include works by Frank Ticheli, a new work by Ian Deterling, UWS university services associate II, as well as the world premiere of a new work by UWS alumni Matthew Niemi depicting the sounds of winter.
To receive a video link to the free performance, register at https://cvent.me/0ln0W1. For questions or additional information, call (715) 394-8115 or email music@uwsuper.edu. Event link: https://www.uwsuper.edu/calendar/symphonic-band-and-percussion-ensemble-concert_calendar479582664