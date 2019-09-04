As today signals the start of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, a new student population begins their academic journey.
UW-Superior’s incoming class is projected to match or surpass freshman enrollment from last year. Students from Wisconsin and Minnesota will make for the majority of the class. UW-Superior’s population of both on-campus and online transfer students has also seen growth.
Looking around the world, UW-Superior will host 200 international students from 40 different countries such as South Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Spain and France. UW-Superior continues to have the highest percentage of international students in the northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin region, while ranking second in the University of Wisconsin System.
Graduate programming at UW-Superior continues to grow with overall graduate enrollment reaching a 10-year high.