United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided third quarter 2022 guidance. Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $825 million. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.95.
“The third quarter marks another important step towards our Best for All® future,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “We continue to operate from a position of strength and are better prepared to create value in today’s market than ever before. We’ve repaid over $3 billion of debt, extended our maturity profile, and built a strong cash position to pre-fund our strategy. Our key projects remain on-time and on-budget and we continued to return cash to stockholders in the quarter.”
Burritt concluded, “I am pleased with our record safety performance and continued focus on quality, delivery and reliability for our customers. We expect to deliver a solid third quarter, even as the business continues to respond to the market headwinds that have accelerated over the quarter. We have quickly adjusted our integrated steelmaking operating footprint to better match our order book and expect our Tubular segment to deliver another quarter of earnings growth.”
Recent Footprint Actions
The Company has responded quickly to balance steel supply with customer demand. Below is a summary of actions taken or recently announced. The Company will continue to monitor its order book and will adjust the footprint to support customers’ needs.
North American Flat-rolled Segment:
Blast Furnace #3 at Mon Valley Works: As previously communicated on the July earnings call, the Company pulled forward a planned 30-day outage on blast furnace #3 at Mon Valley Works from October to September. Work on the blast furnace began on September 3. Blast furnace #3 has approximately 1.4 million net tons of annual raw steel equivalent capability.
Blast Furnace #8 at Gary Works: The Company temporarily idled blast furnace #8 at Gary Works due to market conditions and continued high levels of imports. Blast furnace #8 has approximately 1.5 million net tons of annual raw steel equivalent capability.
Tin Line #5 at Gary Works: The Company temporarily idled tin line #5 at Gary Works due to market conditions and elevated levels of tin product imports. Tin line #5 has approximately 140,000 net tons of annual capability.
U. S. Steel Europe Segment:
Blast Furnace #2 at U. S. Steel Kosice (USSK): The Company pulled forward a planned 60-day outage on blast furnace #2 at USSK from October to September. Work on the blast furnace began on September 4. Blast furnace #2 has approximately 1.7 million net tons of annual raw steel equivalent capability.
Stockholder Returns Update
Quarter to date, the Company has repurchased approximately $177 million of common stock, including $127 million previously disclosed as part of the prior $800 million stock buyback authorization completed in July. As of September 14, 2022, there is approximately $450 million remaining under the Company’s current $500 million stock buyback authorization.
Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Commentary
The Flat-rolled segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be lower than the second quarter. Accelerating market headwinds in the third quarter negatively impacted demand across most end-markets, which is expected to result in lower shipment volumes. Supply chain issues in automotive and appliance end-markets continue, while containers and packaging has softened, and service center buyers remain on the sidelines. Fixed price contracts in our Flat-rolled segment are expected to limit the negative impact to the segment’s average selling price from the flow-through of lower steel selling prices in spot business and monthly contracts.
The Mini Mill segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to be significantly lower than the second quarter’s strong performance. Weaker demand and significantly reduced average selling prices from the segment’s exposure to spot selling prices are expected to negatively impact the segment’s EBITDA performance. In addition, high-cost raw materials procured at the onset of the war in Ukraine began to impact margins in the third quarter and are expected to impact results through year-end.
The European segment’s adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be significantly lower than the second quarter. Demand challenges have accelerated through the third quarter due to seasonal buying patterns and the increasing effects of the war in Ukraine which has fueled macroeconomic uncertainty and rising energy costs. Lower steel prices are increasingly being reflected in the segment’s majority spot mix exposure. Additionally, headwinds from high-cost raw materials procured at the onset of the war in Ukraine, an extended supply chain and surging energy costs are causing significant margin pressure. These challenges informed our decision to pull forward a planned blast furnace outage from October into September to better balance supply with softer demand.
The Tubular segment’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve on last quarter’s strong performance. Continued healthy demand and the trade case on oil country tubular goods imports is resulting in higher selling prices and higher expected EBITDA compared to the second quarter. The segment continues to be advantaged by its electric arc furnace supplying internally sourced rounds substrate and the margin expansion from the segment’s proprietary connections.