The Labovitz MBA program offered by the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth has reached a significant milestone. U.S. News & World Report ranked the MBA program at #74 nationally in its recently released 2020 Best Graduate School Rankings for Part-time MBA Programs.
In Minnesota, the Labovitz MBA is second only to the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Nationally, the program is among the top 30 percent of all part-time programs as ranked by the magazine.
Tied at #74 with the Labovitz MBA in the rankings are Baruch College, Rutgers, Tulane University, University of Colorado Denver, and University of Delaware. A total of 323 part-time MBA programs were surveyed, with 287 included in the rankings.
“This recognition reflects the excellence of our faculty, staff, and students and the increasing visibility of our programs in Duluth and Rochester,” said Amy B. Hietapelto, Dean of the Labovitz School of Business and Economics.
“These rankings affirm that our MBA program excels in its mission of providing exemplary education for business professionals,” said Alan Roline, Director of the Labovitz MBA Program. “Our program produces leaders in local, national, and global business communities.”
The Labovitz MBA offers program options in Duluth, including a 4+1 Integrated MBA, an Accelerated 12-month MBA, a traditional part-time MBA, and a PharmD/MBA Dual Career program in conjunction with the UM College of Pharmacy. In Rochester, the executive-format MBA provides a flexible, face-to-face format specifically designed for working professionals. Applications for the 2019 fall semester are being accepted until July 1.
U.S. News & World Report evaluates MBA programs on several factors to determine rankings. First, a program must be accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and enroll 20 or more students. Also considered are program GMAT/GRE scores, undergraduate grade point averages, students’ work experience, peer assessments of program quality, and other factors.
The Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) is accredited by the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business). Less than 5% of business schools worldwide have earned this prestigious distinction. In Northeastern Minnesota, LSBE is the only school to have attained AACSB accreditation. Its website is lsbe.d.umn.edu.
One of five campuses that comprise the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Duluth integrates liberal education, research, creative activity, and public engagement and prepares students to thrive as lifelong learners and globally engaged citizens. With an enrollment of over 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students, the Duluth campus offers 15 bachelor's degrees in 84 majors and 72 minors, and graduate programs in 26 fields. Visit www.d.umn.edu.