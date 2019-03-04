Duluth, Minn. – Madonna Living Community of Rochester, Minn., and St. Crispin Living Community, Red Wing, Minn., each received the 2019 Performance Excellence in Aging Services Award of Merit at this month’s LeadingAge Minnesota Institute conference for older adult services providers. They are both members of the Benedictine Health System, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest.
This award from LeadingAge Minnesota recognizes communities that have demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement and advancing performance excellence in aging services. This quality improvement program centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which focuses on seven areas of achievement and improvement demonstrated by high performing organizations – leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, workforce, operations and results.
“Quality improvements in aging services is a continuous process, bettering our best each day to provide exceptional care and services to Minnesotans,” said Gayle Kvenvold, president and CEO, LeadingAge Minnesota. “We congratulate St. Crispin Living Community and Madonna Living Community for their demonstrated commitment to quality and excellence in all that they do. By completing this intensive program, these communities and their dedicated caregivers are delivering care and services of higher quality and higher value to help Minnesotan’s age well.”
“Providing the best care possible only occurs when we continuously focus on key performance indicators comparing our outcomes with standards,” said Jake Goering, administrator/CEO, St. Crispin Living Community. “This award represents the work of a dedicated team of conscientious and caring community members and provider partners who share in this caring ministry.”
“Madonna Living Community has a long history of providing a high level of quality and service to our residents. We are committed to continuously improving our organization so we can better care for our residents and staff in the future,” said Christine Bakke, administrator/CEO, Madonna Living Community.
“Congratulations and thank you to the administrators and staff at these communities for their hard work and dedication in providing quality compassionate care to those they serve daily,” said Jerry Carley, BHS president/CEO. “The excitement and commitment to quality care for our residents and guests is striking and I look forward to our continued journey on BHS’ path to excellence.”
About Benedictine Health System
The Benedictine Health System is a nationally recognized, award-winning, Catholic, non-profit senior living system based in Duluth, Minn. For more than 30 years, BHS has provided a full spectrum of health and housing services to aging adults. BHS owns and manages skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities across the upper Midwest and offers services in such areas as therapy, rehabilitation, memory care, home health care, adult day and transitional care. BHS is sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth. Additional information may be found at www.bhshealth.org.