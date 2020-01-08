Duluth and Superior are honoring and celebrating the legacy of Civil Rights Movement leader, Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a series of tribute events on January 19 - 20 coordinated by the Duluth Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). These events are free and open to the public.
This year’s theme is “Give Us The Ballot” which is centered around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s "Give Us the Ballot and We Will Transform the South." In his speech, Dr. King speaks to the importance of political power and the right to vote. He states that the right to vote is a sacred right. A right that should be defended and aggressively upheld. The Reverend goes on to say that if we are to achieve racial justice we need strong leadership from our government and our communities. He speaks to the coming freedom and independence of communities of color and the importance of leading with love. Dr. King suggests that even in victory we must “avoid the temptation of being victimized with the psychology of victors.” We must work to pursue victories while seeking harmony with those who would see us harmed. Dr. King would have us focus on the future and not despair. He states “Let us realize that as we struggle for justice and freedom, we have cosmic companionship.”
We will honor Dr. King in this year’s events including:
- Interfaith Worship Service - January 19, 4pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 219 N. 6th Ave. E., Duluth
- Community Breakfast - January 20, 7am at Holy Family Catholic Church - 2430 W. 3rd St., Duluth
- March - January 20, 10am at Washington Center - 310 N 1st Ave W, Duluth, MN 55806 & March begins at 11:15 AM
- Rally - January 20, 12 pm at the DECC - 350 Harbor Dr, Duluth.
The 2020 MLK Community Breakfast will feature a free, hot, delicious meal provided by the Duluth Grill and served by the African American Men’s Group; a presentation by Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General via a live-streamed broadcast of the Twin Cities MLK Day Celebration. The freewill offering recipient will be Family Freedom Center.
The 2020 MLK March will be led by the Men as Peacemakers "Girls Group" Restorative Justice Program and will host a variety of youth and community activities, poster making, and refreshments starting at 10 am, and the March will begin promptly at 11:00am.
For our 2020 MLK Rally, the Keynote Speaker is Autumn Brown, and our emcee will be Doreen Nyamwaya. Performers include the Miziiweykaamikiinaang drum group, the ARE Poets, and the Major Atraktion Dance Group. The Drum Major for Peace Awards will be announced and presented. There will be children’s activities, a selfie photo booth, vendors, and free MLK buttons while supplies last outside the DECC hall before and shortly after the Rally. The Rally will begin promptly at 12 pm. The rally will be interpreted into American Sign Language and recorded for broadcast.
All events in the MLK Tribute series serve to inspire and educate our community, honoring the work and life of Martin Luther King, Jr. through meaningful local community engagement.
For more on all of our MLK Tribute events, please visit duluthnaacp.org/mlk.
Our “Mountain Top” Sponsors are The College of Saint Scholastica and the Duluth Entertainment. Our “Drum Major for Peace” Sponsors include Blackbird Revolt, ISD 709 Office of Educational Equity, and the School District of Superior. Our “I Have a Dream” Sponsors include Duluth Grill, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Interfaith Action, Northland Foundation, Lake Superior College, UMD African & African American Studies Program, 1Roof Community Housing, UMD Campus Climate, and the Commission of Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans. Our “Beloved Community” Sponsors include Girl Power! YWCA Duluth, National Audio Visual, UMD Office of Diversity & Inclusion, Clayton Jackson McGhie, and Duluth Superior Pride. Thank you for your contribution to the success of the MLK Events!