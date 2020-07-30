|The Entrepreneur Fund is pleased to announce the organization is seeking to recruit three new Board Members. The organization is looking to recruit individuals who will help carry forward the mission of enhancing the vibrant, entrepreneur-minded communities of northeast Minnesota, central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
“Our Board Members are passionate, driven individuals who play an integral role in guiding and supporting initiatives to grow regional economic opportunities,” said Shawn Wellnitz, Entrepreneur Fund CEO. “This is an exciting opportunity, and we strongly encourage those who see themselves as champions and mentors of entrepreneurial endeavors to apply, or to nominate someone they know who has these attributes.”
The new Board Members will partner with the President/CEO, Board Chair and current Board Members to craft a new strategic plan that will guide the development of the organization’s theory of change. The Entrepreneur Fund is seeking recruits who enjoy thoughtful, lively discussion focused on regional actions and trends, as well as individuals who enjoy learning about new economic opportunities in the region.
If you're interested in this opportunity, or if you know someone who would be a strong candidate, please apply or nominate before the application deadline, Monday, August 10. Everyone nominated will receive a follow-up email notifying them of the nomination and requesting that they fill out a full application if they are interested in the position.