Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 5:00pm-7:30pm
Myers Wilkins Elementary School
1027 N 8th Ave E, Duluth, MN 55805
Amidst stormy national politics, 2019 is shaping up to be another pivotal election year here in Duluth: A mayor race, five open city council seats and 3 open school board seats. These are positions of influence in our community where over one in five Duluthians still live below the federal poverty line. Where average rental rates exceed what average income earners can afford. And where our public schools face an alarming achievement gap between white and non white students. The consequences of poverty and inequality are profound and touch almost everyone. But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Now in its eighth year, Local Solutions to End Poverty continues the tradition of engaging the public and elected officials in Duluth’s only candidate forum dedicated to issues of poverty. Unlike conventional candidate forums, this forum gives center stage to low-income Duluthians who speak about their lives and economic struggles. Candidates then have an opportunity to share their position on critical policy measures designed to promote fairness and economic stability in our community. The forum includes dinner and is followed by a community discussion. We hope to see you there and hear your voice!
This event is free and accessible. Dinner and childcare provided.This activity is made possible through sponsorship from Arc Northland, Churches United in Ministry, Damiano, Loaves and Fishes, Men as Peacemakers, MPIRG, The Affordable Housing Coalition, The Feminist Action Collective, The Salvation Army, The Minnesota Humanities Center, Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, The Northland Foundation, and Zeitgeist Community Arts.