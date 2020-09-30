In late September, Superior Savings Bank divided $21,000 in grants among four community organizations negatively impacted by COVID-19. Catholic Community Services, Harbor House Crisis Shelters, Northwest Community Services Agency and the Salvation Army each received $5,250.
Superior Savings Bank teamed up with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) to provide support for affordable housing sustainability to assist low- and moderate-income households in Superior.
“These four agencies do a lot of great work in this community, yet challenges from COVID-19 had made it difficult for them to help people who needed it most,” said Dawn Staples, President of Superior Savings Bank. “We’re pleased to collaborate with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to quickly get these funds where they can do the most good.”
Superior Savings Bank provided $5,000 while the FHLBC provided $16,000 through its nationwide Targeted Impact Fund.
Superior Savings Bank is located at 1130 Tower Avenue. Founded in 1924, it is the city’s oldest community bank. Its web address is www.ss-bank.com.