In an effort to support their customers and communities during this time, Superior Choice Credit Union has partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago to provide $20,000 to local businesses.
The $20,000 has been divided up between 11 deserving credit union members, each receiving between $1,500-$2,000, to help keep local communities thriving.
This opportunity was made possible by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s COVID-19 Relief Program. The program consists of zero-rate advances and grants created to support all of its member institutions and the communities they serve as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superior Choice Credit Union has been locally owned and operated by its members since 1932. With ten branches across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin offering a full line of financial services from checking and savings to lending and credit card reward programs. Learn more at superiorchoice.com.