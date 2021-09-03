Shoppers can support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association by making donations at cash registers through September 25th
Duluth, MN, September 3, 2021 — Every 40 seconds, someone in America experiences a stroke or a heart attack.[1] Despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.
From now through September 25, Miner’s Super One Foods is inspiring consumers to help change these outcomes and honor their reasons to live longer, healthier lives through a Life is Why TMcampaign in support of the Northland Heart Walk. Consumers can make donations at 41 Super One Foods store locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, in amounts of $1, $3, or $5 as they are checking out at the register.
All proceeds will be donated toward the Northland Heart Walk, which will take place on Saturday, September 25 at Leif Erikson Park & The Lakewalk in Duluth. Duluth-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
Donations through Life is Why participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to:
- Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;
- Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually; and
- Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.