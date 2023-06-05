Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) will extend its
“Duluth to MSP for No Fee” promotion aboard Landline motorcoach service for trips booked
from Duluth International Airport (DLH) via Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP).
Sun Country will waive the fee on connections between DLH and MSP through December 15,
2023. To access this deal, simply visit www.suncountry.com and book a trip from DLH to any of
the more than 90 destinations Sun Country offers.
“Sun Country and Landline have created an innovative partnership, allowing customers to check
their bags in Duluth, ride comfortably to MSP and connect to their flight,” said Grant Whitney,
Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country. “The extension of the ‘Duluth
to MSP for No Fee’ promotion makes this a hassle-free way to travel for our Duluth customers.”
Sun Country and Landline launched motorcoach service between Duluth and MSP in November
2019. Landline provides customers with easy access to MSP for Sun Country flights and 94
destinations.
“This offer makes the price of a ticket booked from Duluth the same cost as booking from
Minneapolis,” said Noelle Fredrickson, Landline’s Director of Network Planning. “We’ve been
overwhelmed by the popularity of our ‘Duluth to MSP for No Fee’ promotion and are excited to
extend it through the middle of December.”
Landline motorcoach vehicles feature a premium interior with free Wi-Fi, extra leg room, leather
reclining seats, in-seat power, and an onboard lavatory.