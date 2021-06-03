The Duluth International Airport today announced that Sun Country Airlines, the airport’s newest carrier, will expand their seasonal air service to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida by one additional week through April 25th, 2022.
Sun Country recently announced the addition of the new nonstop service from Duluth International Airport (DLH) with service beginning on December 17, 2021. This expanded service will give more sun-seeking travelers the chance to fly south this winter and next spring.
“The additional one-week expansion shows how committed Sun Country is to their partnership with us and our local travelers,” said Natalie Peterson. “They listened to the community's request to extend flights to cover these schedules, and they responded with service that continues through area spring breaks, which is a real bonus for those who choose to fly local.”