Summit on Equity, Race and Ethnicity -- SAVE THE DATE!

The 2020 Summit on Equity, Race and Ethnicity—Shifting Narratives: Power, Identity and Place will be hosted at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.  Please save the date! 

UMD’s Commission on Equity, Race, and Ethnicity (CERE) invites proposals from interested community members and organizations for interactive workshops, presentations, lectures, posters, films with discussion, and other educational formats. 

Theme: Shifting Narratives: Power, Identity, and Place 

Submit Your Proposal Here: z.umn.edu/ceresummitproposal 

Submission deadline EXTENDED: January 27, 2020

Notification of acceptance: February 5, 2020

For more information please contact CERE Chairpersons Daisy Wallace (dmwallac@d.umn.edu) and Sean Bedard-Parker (sbedardp@d.umn.edu) or Susana Pelayo-Woodward (swoodwar@d.umn.edu)