Summit on Equity, Race and Ethnicity -- SAVE THE DATE!
The 2020 Summit on Equity, Race and Ethnicity—Shifting Narratives: Power, Identity and Place will be hosted at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Please save the date!
UMD’s Commission on Equity, Race, and Ethnicity (CERE) invites proposals from interested community members and organizations for interactive workshops, presentations, lectures, posters, films with discussion, and other educational formats.
Theme: Shifting Narratives: Power, Identity, and Place
Submit Your Proposal Here: z.umn.edu/ceresummitproposal
Submission deadline EXTENDED: January 27, 2020
Notification of acceptance: February 5, 2020
For more information please contact CERE Chairpersons Daisy Wallace (dmwallac@d.umn.edu) and Sean Bedard-Parker (sbedardp@d.umn.edu) or Susana Pelayo-Woodward (swoodwar@d.umn.edu)