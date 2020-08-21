If you haven’t redeemed your Strong Northland voucher to support local area restaurants, time is running out.
The campaign, supported by the Greater Downtown Council, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Duluth, is scheduled to wrap up on August 31st.
Approximately $62,000 worth of vouchers have been purchased, but they don’t actually help the restaurant until they are redeemed.
Unlike purchasing a gift card directly from a restaurant, under this campaign, the funds do not go to the restaurants until the voucher is redeemed. That’s because there are 40-plus restaurants in the program and Strong Northland doesn’t know where someone will use the voucher until it is redeemed.
The intent of the program was to make a large impact in a short amount of time, so anyone purchasing a voucher should use it by August 31st to provide a boost to restaurants. Any funds remaining in the Strong Northland account will be shared with participating restaurants.
Further information and participating restaurants can be found at www.strongnorthland.com.