The Strong Northland campaign has hit its first milestone. More than $50,000 in vouchers have been purchased for Duluth and Hermantown area restaurants. Now organizers are calling on the community to help raise that amount to $100,000.
The campaign was unveiled last month as a way to support local restaurants during these challenging times of COVID-19. Many restaurants have recently re-opened for limited indoor dining following the state’s health guidelines. Whether it’s indoor/outdoor dining or take-out, it’s a great time to utilize the $20 vouchers.
The hope is to pump additional dollars into local restaurants in a short amount of time, as the vouchers must be used by August 31st. It’s estimated that the current amount of ordered vouchers would have an economic impact of nearly $88,000 considering most restaurant tabs will average more than $20.
Individuals or businesses are encouraged to order vouchers online at www.strongnorthland.com and they can be picked up at North Shore Bank locations. Forty-four area restaurants are participating in the campaign which is organized by the Greater Downtown Council, Visit Duluth, Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce and Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.
Together, we are a Strong Northland!