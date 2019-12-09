Charles L. “Chuck” Marohn, Jr., founder of Strong Towns, will be coming to Duluth as part of his coast-to-coast Strong America Tour. He will be speaking on Wednesday, December 11, 630 p.m. to 830 p.m. at Zeitgeist Teatro, 222 East Superior Street. The event is free but tickets are required and are available through Eventbrite. bit.ly/StrongAmericaDuluth
Marohn’s tour kicks off the release of his new book,Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity (Wiley, October 2019, ISBN: 978-1-119-56481-2, $25.00). He is traveling to dozens of communities across North America—big cities and small towns alike—to share the ideas in his book and give audiences a new way to think about how they approach revitalization and growth.
The presentation will begin by showcasing why so many towns in North America are struggling financially despite decades of robust growth. Marohn will then invite the audience to “choose their own adventure” from a range of presentation tracks and go deeper into just one area where their unique community can make a change today.
Designed to be dynamic and unique to each town, the Strong America presentation is part community conversation, part lecture from an expert, and the catalyst you need for your place to become financially stronger.
We Walk in Duluth values the Strong Towns approach because it is both inspiring and results- oriented, says Alice Tibbetts, the group’s founder. “Duluth has a long way to go before we reach our full potential as a friendly and accommodating place for everyone, whether they bike, walk, take transit, or drive. At this event, we will launch a city-wide initiative to help move Duluth forward on these issues.” Books can be purchased at Zenith Bookstore in their West Duluth location or at the event.
Here are just a few of the insights from Marohn’s book, some of which may be featured in the Duluth presentation.
- Why our cities are on the cusp of a long, slow decline, and how to approach the necessary triage in a rational way
- Why inducing growth and development has been the conventional response to urban financial struggles—and why it just doesn’t work
- Why old and blighted areas are often more financially productive than shiny new ones
- The power of “little bets” to strengthen communities and improve the lives of citizens
- How humble public engagement can create amazing insights
- The surprising ways that strong neighborhoods make us better people
In every stop on the tour, a Strong Towns staff member will write an essay about the stories they find there. Then, Marohn will put all of the essays together in a new e-book that paints a portrait of what a Strong America looks like today. It will include photos, profiles of local advocates doing what they can to make their own towns stronger, tour diary updates from the road, and great writing from Strong Towns advocates from across the country.
Duluth will also be featured in other Strong Towns content and on Strong Towns social media feeds, which reach an international audience of millions of readers annually.
Marohn says he was thrilled by the hundreds of requests for proposals to host Strong America Tour stops.
“It’s clear that cities and towns of every size are hungry for a new approach that can help them grow financially strong and resilient,” he says. “Every time I visit a different town, I am gratified to see how passionate and smart and creative people can be. Meeting people, hearing their stories, and exchanging ideas is my favorite part of the job.”
The Duluth visit is funded by the following: CF Design, Zeitgeist Arts, America Walks, UMD Geography Department, and others.
To see some of the other towns on the Strong America Tour, visit www.strongtowns.org/events.