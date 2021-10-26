St. Cloud, Minn. (October 25, 2021) – St. Cloud, MN-based Stearns Bank, N.A., today announced that it will provide exclusive retail financing to Barko Hydraulics dealerships in the U.S. Barko Hydraulics (Barko), Superior, WI, is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, vegetation management and material handling industries.
The partnership preserves the personal, relationship-building models of both organizations while creating an efficient financing experience for Barko dealers and their customers. As demand for forestry and heavy equipment solutions continues to grow, the partnership will provide customer financing solutions, and will also assist with short- and long-term business needs.
“We’ve created this strategic partnership to benefit our customers and the retail market by providing competitive financing with a high level of personal service that both our organizations are known for,” said Justin Rupar, president, Barko. “Our joint goal is to help our dealer partners capture a larger percentage of sales to grow their business by making the financing experience easier and enjoyable,” Rupar added.
“Both of our organizations have a strong tradition in customer service,” said Issac Flenner, director of equipment finance and small business lending, Stearns Bank. “Our app to funding cycle in as little as 82 minutes combined with Barko’s relationship-centered mission will create a real force for the retail market that will benefit dealers and customers,” added Flenner.
For more information on equipment financing, business loans and banking, visit StearnsBank.com.