DULUTH, MN – The College of St. Scholastica has created a new financial award to help qualifying new students whose employment was affected by COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Saints Succeed Award will provide a one-year 15% tuition discount to any student whose employment was affected by the pandemic, except traditional undergraduate students. This includes main campus transfer students, online students and non-traditional undergraduate and graduate students who are starting in the fall of 2020.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer this award as part of our ongoing efforts to be responsive during this challenging time,” said Lindsay Schall, executive director of Enrollment Management. “Accessibility to higher education has always been one of St. Scholastica’s key priorities, and today it’s more important than ever.”
For more information, go to css.edu/apply.