Duluth, Minn. – With colder weather on the way, St. Luke’s has moved its drive-thru testing tent that had been located near Miller Creek Medical Clinic to the former Emergency Department garage on First Street in downtown Duluth.
It’s important to know that St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic will still be located at Miller Creek Medical Clinic in Hermantown, near Hom Furniture. This clinic is for people who have COVID-19 symptoms and acute respiratory issues.
St. Luke’s Drive-Thru Garage at St. Luke’s Hospital is for people who have either been:
A) Exposed to someone with COVID-19 but does not have symptoms, OR
B) Given an order for a COVID-19 test at that location by their healthcare provider
St. Luke’s Drive-Thru Garage at St. Luke’s Hospital is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed. Patients should pull up to the garage, remain in their vehicle, and wait for a staff member to open the garage door so they can drive in to be tested.
For more information visit, slhduluth.com/DriveThru or call 218.249.4609.