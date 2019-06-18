Regional healthcare system launches web-based Enterprise Health Record (EHR) for enhanced patient information sharing
Duluth, Minn. – St. Luke’s recently launched MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based Enterprise Health Record (EHR).
The move to Expanse enables St. Luke’s to connect patient information throughout the continuum, providing clinicians a complete view of the patient for enhanced care and quality outcomes.
Providers are now able to access the complete patient story and share data throughout its two hospitals and 44 clinics. The move to Expanse connected St. Luke’s 240 providers and enabled the organization to share one, integrated EHR.
“We are excited to launch Expanse because it streamlines how we access and share patient information across our system,” St. Luke’s Information Technology Director Clark Averill said. “Having this system is a win for our patients and our staff.”
A customer since 2002, St. Luke’s partnered with MEDITECH on this project because of its long-standing relationship and collaborative approach to providing solutions that are designed to enhance patient care. The value and sophistication of the EHR were also key factors in St. Luke’s selection of Expanse.
“It is an honor to partner with St. Luke’s to help elevate the patient experience and furnish its healthcare providers with technology that supports their efforts in delivering safe, quality care,” said Helen Waters, executive vice president at MEDITECH. “We value our long-time partnership with this progressive organization, and look forward to seeing them leverage Expanse to meet their evolving needs.”
St. Luke’s is utilizing MEDITECH’s acute, emergency department and ambulatory solutions.
About St. Luke’s
St. Luke’s is a regional health care system serving approximately 500,000 residents of northeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It includes a multi-specialty hospital in Duluth, a critical access hospital in Two Harbors, and more than 40 primary care and specialty clinics throughout the region, plus Urgent Care, Q Care and eCare Express Clinics. It is a charter member of Wilderness Health, a regional health care provider collaborative working to improve patient quality and outcomes. Additional information about St. Luke’s and its services is available at http://www.slhduluth.com/newsroom.aspx, www.facebook.com/stlukesduluth, https://www.instagram.com/stlukesduluth/ or www.twitter.com/stlukesduluth
About MEDITECH
Five decades. One EHR. No limits. More than ever, MEDITECH’s reputation for excellence resounds across every care setting. As we celebrate 50 bold years of vision and innovation, we invite you to see healthcare through a whole new lens with Expanse, the premier EHR for the digital healthcare paradigm. Our cutting-edge solutions help organizations and providers all over the world to take on the challenges of healthcare’s ever-expanding landscape. Whether your destination is clinical efficiency, analytical prowess, a superior patient and consumer experience, or financial success, MEDITECH’s passion and expertise will get you where you want to go. Visit ehr.meditech.com, our Newsroom and Blog, and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook andLinkedIn to start your journey today.