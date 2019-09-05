WHEN: Friday, September 6
WHERE: DECC Harbor Side Ballroom, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth
TIME: 5:30 - 7 p.m. Social hour, including silent auction and photos
7 - 9 p.m. Program, dinner and live auction
AWARDEES:
• Physician Honoree – Jeffrey Evanson, MD, FAAD St. Luke’s Dermatology Associates
• Employee Honoree and Ron Franzen Community Spirit Award Honoree – Shelley Fredrickson, Clinic Manager, St. Luke’s Bay Area Medical Clinic• Friend Honorees – Consulting Radiologists, Ltd.
WHAT: St. Luke’s Foundation is hosting its 16th annual Circle of Light gala on Friday, September 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include a social reception, silent, live and fund-a-need auctions, and videos honoring Circle of Light awardees and highlighting emergency heart and vascular services, which will be co-located in the new Emergency Department currently under construction.
The Circle of Light gala has supported past projects such as the Emergency Department expansion, Patient Care Call System, the Birthing Center renovation and mental health initiatives. This year, the evening’s proceeds will support St. Luke’s Regional Heart & Vascular Center. St. Luke’s Foundation provides financial support to St. Luke’s and the region it serves to advance patient care, health education and clinical research.