Nearly 16 months after ground was broken for the new $19 million St. Louis County Government Services Center-Virginia, construction is just about complete and staff are moving in to the new facility. Beginning Monday, September 9, the new building will be open to anyone seeking services from the Public Health and Human Services department. Visitors should access the building from the entrance on 3rd Street.
Meanwhile, anyone seeking services from the other departments that will be located in the new building should continue going to the Northland Office Building next week. This includes for services from the Assessors Office, Auditor's Office, Environmental Services, Extension, Human Resources, Mine Inspector, Planning and Community Development and Veterans Services. Staff in these offices will be moving to the new building next week. Updates will be provided as these departments complete their moves and open for business in the new building.
By the following Monday, September 16, all departments are expected to be moved into the new building, and citizens should go there for services.
Once all employees have moved into the new Government Services Center-Virginia, the demolition process will begin on the old Northland Office Building. The goal is to have the building demolished, and a gravel parking lot installed in its place by winter. The parking lot will be paved next year.