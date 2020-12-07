St. Louis County has successfully distributed $2.8 million in federal CARES Act funds to 51 community organizations that serve priority settings and populations that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The various agencies and organizations provide a range of shelter and other services throughout the county.
In many instances, the funds are for COVID-related expenses such as PPE, cleaning supplies, physical modifications and additional staffing. Some organizations received funding to expand services and programming based on needs created by the pandemic.
"The pandemic has created a particularly difficult situation for so many of our partner agencies," said Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who chairs the Health and Human Service committee. "They are facing increased costs at the same time their services are needed more than ever. So I appreciate that the County is able to help them as they are on the front line helping the people who've been disproportionately affected by COVID-19."
The $2.8 million distributed to community organizations is in addition to $1.8 million given to area schools, and $6.2 million given to small businesses in the county. A complete list of recipients in each category can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/cares.