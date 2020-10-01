Two St. Louis County departments - the Auditor's Office and Recorder's Office - will begin offering limited in-person services inside the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth and the Government Services Center in Virginia, starting Monday, October 5. Hours of service will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Auditor's Office will open to assist people with voting matters and property tax payments. No appointment is needed. For any other transactions with the Auditor's Office, people should continue to visit the website stlouiscountymn.gov/auditor for information on online, mail, phone and drop box options, as well as curbside service for anyone not wanting to come inside the courthouse. Note: this change does not affect the Auditor's Service Center at the Miller Hill Mall, which has been open for in-person service since June.
The Recorder's Office will open to assist people needing vital records or real estate recordings. These services will be by appointment only to ensure safe distancing for citizens and staff. Curbside service will continue to be offered in Duluth, Virginia and Hibbing. People can schedule an appointment online at stlouiscountymn.gov/recorder using the No Wait Inside app. Or can call the Recorder's Office at 218-726-2559 for birth, death and marriage records; or 218-726-2677 for real estate recordings.
Both departments have been offering limited in-person curbside service, but increased need for service and changing weather conditions prompted the decision to re-open the buildings on a controlled basis.
"We are constantly evaluating the situation, looking at options to ensure we are serving our citizens, while also protecting the health of both them and our employees during this pandemic," said Nancy Nilsen, St. Louis County Auditor. "With the election on November 3, and property tax payments due October 15, we are seeing an increased demand for these services, and feel that modifications made within our buildings will allow us to safely help people in person."
The Recorder's Office, meanwhile, through continually adapting how it delivers services, has actually done more business this year than during the same time period last year. Overall revenue from transactions is up slightly for the first eight months of the year. This is for transactions including notarizations, abstract and torrens real estate recordings, birth and death certificates, and marriage licenses.
"It's been interesting to watch the changes in requests for service as the pandemic and shut down has progressed," said Mary Garness, director of Public Records and Property Valuation. "Some things you could probably predict, such as we saw a nearly 50% drop in marriage license applications in April and May as large gatherings had to be put on hold. But those numbers have bounced back up. Meanwhile, our real estate recording section has stayed consistently busy throughout."
People coming to the Courthouse in Duluth can enter from the front door off the Civic Center or the skywalk from the ramp. People coming to the Government Services Center in Virginia can enter from the front door facing the parking lot. All other doors are locked.
Visitors to county buildings must complete a self-screening for COVID symptoms prior to entering, including a temperature check. Visitors are required to wear a face mask that covers both mouth and nose; and to maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance for the duration of their visit. More information is available online at stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.