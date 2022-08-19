Spectrum today announced Community Action Duluth has received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities.
Spectrum will kick off the partnership on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with a revitalization event in conjunction with Rebuilding Together Minnesota, where employees and community volunteers will provide repairs and other physical improvements to the facility, such as painting, light construction and set up the new technology center.
“Community centers like Community Action Duluth are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, shared experiences and develop new job skills or find new employment,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice products. “Through our partnership with Rebuilding Together Minnesota, Spectrum Community Center Assist will help Community Action Duluth provide essential employment training and resources to help the greater Duluth area in a safe and revitalized physical space.”
Community Action Duluth will receive $50,000 to be used to support its job training program. Additionally, because broadband is a critical component of a community center’s infrastructure, Spectrum will offer Community Action Duluth its 1 Gig service, at no charge, for the life of the program. Spectrum will also donate 25 new laptops and one Smartboard to support the organization’s training and technology programs. Community Action Duluth will also dedicate its updated training and technology room with the Spectrum name.
"Our mission is to eliminate poverty and we do that by empowering and engaging our community to help individuals and families remove barriers that create poverty," said Classie Dudley, Executive Director of Community Action Duluth. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our partners at Charter Communications and Rebuilding Together Minnesota to help us better serve the community. The impact will be felt through our job training and workforce development programs, in addition to our organization as a whole."
“At Rebuilding Together, our vision is safe homes and communities for everyone,” said Kathy Greiner, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Minnesota. “We are proud to partner with Community Action Duluth through Spectrum Community Center Assist, and look forward to providing critical repairs and improvements to such a valuable family resource center.”
Duluth area leaders also look forward to the impact this partnership will have on the community.
“Spectrum's generous support will help Community Action Duluth continue meeting critical needs in our community,” said Hannah Alstead, City Councilor. “This investment in job training and workforce development programs will help the people of Duluth and surrounding areas.”
Spectrum launched Spectrum Community Center Assist in September 2021 to benefit local organizations providing critical community services and job training skills in underserved cities and towns across the company’s 41-state footprint. By 2025, Spectrum will invest $25 million plus $5 million of in-kind contributions to improve 100 community centers serving an estimated 50,000 local residents. More information about Spectrum Community Center Assist is available here.