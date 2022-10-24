After being temporarily closed since July, Essentia Health is pleased to be reopening the skywalk connecting the city’s parking ramp and the Duluth Clinic First Street Building. The skywalk will be open beginning Monday, Oct. 24.
Patients with appointments in the First Street Building can use the skywalk to access the clinic from the city’s Medical District ramp once again. The temporary pathway between the two locations will now close.
The temporary closure was necessary for construction crews to complete work on the skywalk as part of Essentia’s Vision Northland project.
Essentia would like to thank all of our patients and visitors for their understanding while navigating our campus as construction in the area continues.