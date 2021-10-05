Mark your calendar, Skyline Rotary is proud to be bringing Aftershock, Northwoods Band and The Most Wanted bands to Rock the Skyline this year!! We missed you last year during the pandemic and can't wait to see you all again! We will continue to show our support to the men and women of the Duluth Fire Department. Money will go to the Duluth Fire Dept. for water rescue (example: safety training, equipment, education, etc.). There will be FREE beer and cider samples! And also a costume contest. First place wins $100! (costumes not required)
• $20 Admission
• Concert is held at the Clyde Concert Center Friday, October 29th. Starting at 8pm.
•VIP Sponsorships available at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1309
About Skyline Rotary
Duluth Skyline Rotary is a member of Rotary District 5580.
Skyline Rotary Meets weekly on Fridays at 12:00 PM.
Skyline Rotary meets both virtually and/or in person at The YMCA at Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown.