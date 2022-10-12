The annual Senior GO Show will be held Oct. 18 at the DECC in Duluth and admission and parking are free, Lundeen Productions announced.
"Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Medica, we are able to offer FREE parking for this year’s Senior GO Show” said Tracy Lundeen event founder and President of Lundeen Productions. “Seniors are hit the hardest by inflation and this helps take down barriers to attend the event.”
The Senior GO Show is for 55+ adults that are planning ahead for retirement (or already retired) but still going. “GO is an acronym for Getting Older.” Today’s older adults are still going at a rapid pace. They work, go on trips and adventures, hangout with the grandkids, serve their communities, and so much more. There is plenty of information for Seniors of all ages at the show.
The expo, co-sponsored by Mediqwest, will feature a day of information and fun including exhibitors with information on healthcare, insurance, living options, travel, financial planning, recreation, samples, flu shots and more. There will be a presentation by expert professional organizer Kim Schlichting called “Downsize to the Right Size” and music performances throughout the day including the Fractals, Florian Chmielewski, and Rickey Lee Biggs.
GO Show hours are 9AM to 2PM. Free tickets are available at area Walgreen Pharmacies, Mediqwest, and various exhibitor locations OR you can download a free ticket at: goshowexpo.com/2022ticket/