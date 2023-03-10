The Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial, being built in honor of the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region, is moving forward. The memorial arch and recreational plaza is scheduled to be built on the causeway across Longyear Lake in Chisholm this summer. To date, $293,750 has been raised for the project, which is budgeted at approximately $450,000.
Early surveying and soil boring provided pro-bono by Benchmark Engineering and Northeast Technical Services (NTS) respectively caused the site of the memorial to be moved away from the middle of the causeway and instead to the west end of the causeway closer to downtown Chisholm.
“The soils identified in the middle of the causeway did not have enough solid ground to develop the foundations needed for a project of this size”, stated Katie Hildenbrand with Architectural Resources, Inc. (ARI).
“In-kind contributions of pro-bono work for the project will be important to bringing the project budget down. We are happy to report that, in addition to Benchmark Engineering and NTS performing in-kind services, ARI is providing design services, and Radotich, Inc. has offered to provide a crane and labor to place the arch,” said Shelley Valentini,
memorial volunteer.
Fundraising continues for the memorial with Tom & Jerry’s Bar hosting a raffle drawing on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. with all proceeds to benefit the Tomassoni Memorial. The drawing features as the first place prize a Benelli Montefeltro 20-gauge shotgun with a laser engraved wood stock, 2nd place will be a Benelli Nova 12” gauge pump-action shotgun and 3rd place will be $500 cash. Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale at Tom & Jerry’s, Valentini’s Supper Club, and Keyboard Liquor in Chisholm, Nick’s Corner Bar in Hibbing, Poppers Bar in Virginia, and Margie’s
Roosevelt in Eveleth
“On behalf of the Tomassoni family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the way the region is embracing this memorial. Dad was proud to represent this region and he would be so honored”, said Dante Tomassoni, the Senator’s son.
Cash sponsors to date are Platinum Level Donors ($50,000+): Great River Energy, U. S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations.
Gold Level Donors ($20,000-$49,999): Minnesota Power Foundation, St. Louis County, Essentia Health.
Silver Level Donors ($5,000-$19,999): Al & Erika Hodnik, Laborers' District Council of MN & ND, Minnesota Twins, Polymet Mining, Twin Metals Minnesota, Lake Country Power, Park State Bank, Minnesota Wild, Owens Family Charitable Foundation, Minnesota Timberwolves; Lynx Basketball, Minnesota United Soccer Club, Minnesota
Vikings. St. Louis and Lake County Regional Rail Authority.
Bronze Level Donors ($1,000-$4,999): AFSCME Council 65 AFL-CIO, Rita Costanzi Charter, First National Bank of Gilbert, Pete & Karen Hydukovich, Iron Ore Alliance, Minnesota Industries, Jim & Carrie Madich, Mary Jo, Richard & Tommy Newbauer, Marshall Roth Pearlman, Security State Bank, Dick, Jane, Annie & Brian Tomassoni, John, Nancy,
Katie & Ellie Tomassoni, US Hockey Hall of Fame, Patrick & Shelley Valentini, Nello & Dionilla Valentini Family.
Another $14,000 has been contributed from donors giving $999 or less.
Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial”.