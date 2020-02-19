MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., was awarded the Business Health Care Group (BHCG) Leading Change, Creating Value Award at the BHCG 2020 annual meeting in Milwaukee.
BHCG is a coalition of employers whose mission is to improve health care quality and cost efficiency for employers, employees and the community. The Leading Change, Creating Value Award is given annually to recognize stakeholder groups or individuals who are leading change and creating value for health care in the State of Wisconsin, supporting BHCG’s mission. Security Health Plan was among the organizations honored for contributing health care claims data to the Wisconsin Health Information Organization (WHIO).
WHIO, a voluntary, statewide, all-payers claims database, provides unbiased data and information to a wide variety of health care stakeholders. It is the largest health care claims data source in Wisconsin, spanning the continuum of care, with approximately 4.2 million covered lives, representing $100 billion in charges.
“Health care data is absolutely crucial to BHCG’s strategic direction. We can’t work to improve health care quality and cost efficiency throughout the state without it,” explained Jeffrey Kluever, executive director of BHCG. “These data contributors are to be commended for their commitment to sharing data with WHIO.”
“We’re honored to be recognized for our commitment to improve the quality and cost efficiency of health care in Wisconsin,” Security Health Plan Chief Growth Officer Marty Anderson said. “We strive to be transparent with the members and employer groups we serve. We believe collaborative partnerships and accountability by all parties are essential to making positive changes in the health care system.”