Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., will re-open six of their Answer Center locations to provide Wisconsin residents with another option to get their Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace coverage questions answered. The Health Plan is also opening new Answer Center locations in Beaver Dam and Weston.
Security Health Plan Answer Centers are conveniently located inside Marshfield Clinic Health System locations where patients can take advantage of face-to-face consultations. These in-person meetings are with a licensed Security Health Plan sales representative and patients can learn which health care coverage might be right for them. Answer Centers are located in Beaver Dam, Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Minocqua, Park Falls, Rice Lake, Stevens Point and Weston. Wisconsinites are also welcome to schedule an appointment at Security Health Plan’s main office in Marshfield.
“Insurance can get complicated, especially when you’re trying to decide what’s best for you and what’s best for your family,” said Security Health Plan Consumer Sales Manager Amy Parrish. “At an Answer Center, people meet one-on-one with a licensed insurance representative to review their options conveniently and confidentially.”
The annual open enrollment period for Medicare is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and for the Health Insurance Marketplace it is Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2023.
You can quickly and easily schedule an appointment at a Security Health Plan Answer Center online or by calling 1-844-267-9198.
To schedule an appointment to get your Medicare plan questions answered visit www.securityhealth.org/appointment.
To get answers to your questions about the Health Insurance Marketplace coverage go to www.securityheath.org/answercenters.